GBA Targets Abandoned Vehicles and Potholes in Road Reformation Drive

In a decisive move to alleviate road issues in the city, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has announced that towing operations for abandoned vehicles will begin on April 7. The plan also includes procuring pothole-filling machines for all city corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

During a recent coordination meeting, Rao emphasized that towing vehicles have already been handed over to the traffic police, and operations are set to start immediately. The initiative also includes strict regulation of parking on key roads and swift approval of road-cutting applications through the 'MARCS' software system.

With an eye on the approaching monsoon season, Rao instructed expedited desilting of stormwater drains to prevent flooding. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects at Hebbal Junction and urged joint inspections by concerned departments to forge a comprehensive development plan.