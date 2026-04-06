Fueling the Future: India's Path to Sustainable Energy Solutions

Research and applied sciences are pivotal in developing sustainable solutions for India's energy security and broader environmental challenges, emphasized CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of an international conference on Sustainability Through Fundamental and Applied Sciences, 2026, at Delhi University's Hindu College, she highlighted the need for scientific innovation to transcend theory and deliver practical applications.

The event features nearly 30 national and international speakers, aiming to foster collaboration between academia and industry to advance green energy solutions and sustainable technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)