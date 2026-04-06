Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi University Colleges

Delhi University colleges, Ramjas and Miranda House, were the center of a bomb scare on Monday following threatening emails, police reported.

Security agencies, including bomb disposal teams and dog squads, swiftly responded after receiving alerts from college administrations. Precautionary evacuations were conducted, yet no threats materialized as no suspicious objects were identified during extensive searches.

Authorities confirmed that while the emails' subject lines referenced bombs, the messages themselves did not. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the source of the threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)