Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi University Colleges
After receiving bomb threat emails, Delhi University's Ramjas and Miranda House saw quick action from security agencies as bomb disposal teams evacuated campuses. Despite thorough searches, no suspicious objects were found. The investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi University colleges, Ramjas and Miranda House, were the center of a bomb scare on Monday following threatening emails, police reported.
Security agencies, including bomb disposal teams and dog squads, swiftly responded after receiving alerts from college administrations. Precautionary evacuations were conducted, yet no threats materialized as no suspicious objects were identified during extensive searches.
Authorities confirmed that while the emails' subject lines referenced bombs, the messages themselves did not. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the source of the threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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