Doppler Radar and Infrastructure Boost for Doda

In a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced the installation of a Doppler weather radar. This advanced equipment is expected to enhance weather forecasting and bolster disaster readiness in the region.

During a comprehensive meeting, improvements in infrastructure were also underscored. Singh emphasized the prioritization of key road projects, including those linking major highways and religious sites, which aim to boost connectivity and promote tourism.

Furthermore, the minister addressed challenges in the medicinal and aromatic plant sector, urging expedited actions under a public-private partnership model to support local entrepreneurs and enhancing post-harvest management capabilities.