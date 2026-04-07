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Doppler Radar and Infrastructure Boost for Doda

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced a new Doppler weather radar in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, to enhance weather monitoring and disaster management. Infrastructure projects, road developments, and medicinal plant initiatives were discussed, aiming to improve connectivity, religious tourism, and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:40 IST
Doppler Radar and Infrastructure Boost for Doda
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  • India

In a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced the installation of a Doppler weather radar. This advanced equipment is expected to enhance weather forecasting and bolster disaster readiness in the region.

During a comprehensive meeting, improvements in infrastructure were also underscored. Singh emphasized the prioritization of key road projects, including those linking major highways and religious sites, which aim to boost connectivity and promote tourism.

Furthermore, the minister addressed challenges in the medicinal and aromatic plant sector, urging expedited actions under a public-private partnership model to support local entrepreneurs and enhancing post-harvest management capabilities.

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