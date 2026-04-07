Karnataka Deputy CM Predicts Congress Victory in Kerala
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar predicts a two-thirds majority for the Congress-led UDF in the Kerala assembly, accusing the LDF of aligning with the BJP. He criticizes the LDF for financial mismanagement and predicts confidence in upcoming bypolls in Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies.
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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has predicted a sweeping victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala's assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of having an 'internal understanding' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged financial mismanagement.
He claimed the people of Kerala are disillusioned with a decade of LDF governance and are ready for change. Shivakumar highlighted the challenges faced by overseas voters due to travel restrictions and the absence of special flight arrangements, which he attributed to the likely pro-UDF sentiment among expatriates.
Shivakumar also expressed confidence in Congress's performance in upcoming bypolls in Karnataka, despite challenges like rising prices and alleged neglect of South India by the central government. The bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South follow the deaths of Congress MLAs, adding urgency to the election stakes.
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