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Swift Evacuation Saves 13 from Delhi Residential Fire

A fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's East Patel Nagar, leading to the rescue of thirteen people, including three children. The blaze started at the building's electric meters. Swift action by the Delhi Fire Services ensured no injuries, with the fire controlled within 15 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:29 IST
Swift Evacuation Saves 13 from Delhi Residential Fire
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A fire erupted in a residential building in East Patel Nagar, Delhi, putting thirteen lives at risk, including three children. The Delhi Fire Services swiftly responded, deploying five fire units to the scene.

Originating from electric meters on the building's ground floor, the fire quickly spread upwards, trapping the residents on higher floors. However, prompt action by fire personnel ensured all were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

Officials received the distress call around 12:10 pm and managed to control the blaze within 15 minutes. Investigations into the cause continue, highlighting the quick response and efficiency of the emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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