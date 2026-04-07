Revolutionizing Urban Growth: New Transit-Oriented Development Policy Unveiled

In a significant overhaul of urban development strategies, the Centre has ushered in new reforms to the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy, primarily along metro and rapid rail corridors. These reforms include removing existing land use restrictions and reducing the minimum plot size for development, facilitating more accessible urban growth.

The revised policy mandates that 65 percent of the total floor area ratio (FAR) is reserved for small residential units. A streamlined single window system is also introduced to expedite project clearances. The scheme will be applicable in a 500-meter radius on both sides of metro lines, termed TOD Zones.

Officials highlight the policy's potential impact on affordable housing, mixed-use development, and commercial activity along transit lines. Under this plan, the maximum permissible FAR is significantly increased, with specific allocations for commercial use. The policy also intends to enhance connectivity with metro stations through pedestrian walkways.

(With inputs from agencies.)