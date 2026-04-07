Severe Landslide Severely Affects Pangi Valley Connectivity

A massive landslide has severely impacted the connectivity of Himachal Pradesh's Pangi valley, following heavy rain over the past 24 hours. The downpour, which led to the landslide between Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts, has cut off the valley from the rest of the state.

Local meteorological authorities have issued warnings of hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning, with further adverse weather conditions predicted up to April 13. Hundreds of people have been stranded, some spending the night under frigid conditions.

The Border Road Organisation is diligently working to reopen the crucial roads. Meanwhile, the region continues to experience scattered rainfall and dropping temperatures, exacerbating the challenging situation for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)