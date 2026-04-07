Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Economic Stability: World Bank's Concerns

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed concerns on Tuesday about the economic repercussions stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Speaking at an Atlantic Council event, Banga indicated that the war is poised to reduce global economic growth and elevate inflation, irrespective of how swiftly the hostilities conclude.

During the discussion, Banga highlighted that the impact will largely hinge on the conflict's severity and its disruption to energy markets. He projected a potential dip in global GDP growth by 0.3% to 1%, contingent on the war's duration. Inflation, too, could increase by up to 0.9 percentage points.

Banga outlined the World Bank's preparedness to deploy funding swiftly via crisis windows, akin to its COVID-19 response. The institution could provide $30 billion over the next few months, expanding to $70 billion over six months. He advised countries to exercise caution with fiscal policies to avoid future financial dilemmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)