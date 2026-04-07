Left Menu

U.S.-China Relations: Balancing Trade and Rare Earths

The U.S. seeks a stable trade relationship with China, focusing on rare earths access amidst ongoing tariffs. Discussions involve potential trade and investment boards, with concerns about Chinese investment. The goal is to maintain stability without major confrontations, while exploring relationships that respect national security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:46 IST
U.S.-China Relations: Balancing Trade and Rare Earths

The U.S. aims to maintain its stable economic relationship with China, said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, ahead of an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Key issues include access to rare earths and sustaining beneficial trade dynamics.

Greer highlighted a focus on stability rather than confrontation, with ongoing negotiations on rare earths involving both countries, including discussions on minerals processed through third nations. Meanwhile, an impending Trump-Xi summit, vital for cementing economic ties, remains delayed due to external geopolitical tensions.

In pursuit of sustainable trade, the U.S. and China are considering forming a Board of Trade and exploring a Board of Investment. However, U.S. lawmakers express concerns about Chinese state-backed investments potentially undermining American market principles, particularly in the auto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Breach Sparks Review of Delhi Assembly Protocols

Security Breach Sparks Review of Delhi Assembly Protocols

 India
2
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Explosive Innings Powers RR to Dominance in Rain-Thwarted Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Explosive Innings Powers RR to Dominance in Rain-Thwarted...

 India
3
Bangladesh Cricket Board Turmoil: A Constitutional Crisis Unfolds

Bangladesh Cricket Board Turmoil: A Constitutional Crisis Unfolds

 Bangladesh
4
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Power-Packed IPL Thriller

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Power-Packed IPL Thriller

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026