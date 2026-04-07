U.S.-China Relations: Balancing Trade and Rare Earths

The U.S. aims to maintain its stable economic relationship with China, said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, ahead of an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Key issues include access to rare earths and sustaining beneficial trade dynamics.

Greer highlighted a focus on stability rather than confrontation, with ongoing negotiations on rare earths involving both countries, including discussions on minerals processed through third nations. Meanwhile, an impending Trump-Xi summit, vital for cementing economic ties, remains delayed due to external geopolitical tensions.

In pursuit of sustainable trade, the U.S. and China are considering forming a Board of Trade and exploring a Board of Investment. However, U.S. lawmakers express concerns about Chinese state-backed investments potentially undermining American market principles, particularly in the auto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)