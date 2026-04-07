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Delhi Boosts LPG Supply for Migrant Workers Amid Prioritization Efforts

The Delhi government has increased daily LPG supply to migrant workers, offering 1,368 cylinders of 5 kg each. The revised daily cap of 6,480 cylinders prioritizes essential services. The move ensures transparency and fair distribution while addressing migrant needs, with Aadhaar verification mandatory and a central database maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:53 IST
Delhi Boosts LPG Supply for Migrant Workers Amid Prioritization Efforts
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken significant steps to double the LPG supply for migrant workers. As part of this measure, 1,368 cylinders of 5 kg each are now available daily, according to Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The quota for commercial LPG for migrant workers has doubled from 180 to 360 cylinders daily. This change aligns with a revised total daily cap of 6,480 cylinders, prioritizing essential services. Surplus cylinders from any category will be reallocated after primary needs are fulfilled.

To ensure fairness and transparency, LPG distribution will be monitored, with Aadhaar verification made mandatory to prevent duplication. The government has instructed oil marketing companies to adhere to these guidelines strictly. Sirsa has assured that reports of gas shortages are unfounded, encouraging residents to use authorized OMCs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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