Delhi Boosts LPG Supply for Migrant Workers Amid Prioritization Efforts

The Delhi government has taken significant steps to double the LPG supply for migrant workers. As part of this measure, 1,368 cylinders of 5 kg each are now available daily, according to Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The quota for commercial LPG for migrant workers has doubled from 180 to 360 cylinders daily. This change aligns with a revised total daily cap of 6,480 cylinders, prioritizing essential services. Surplus cylinders from any category will be reallocated after primary needs are fulfilled.

To ensure fairness and transparency, LPG distribution will be monitored, with Aadhaar verification made mandatory to prevent duplication. The government has instructed oil marketing companies to adhere to these guidelines strictly. Sirsa has assured that reports of gas shortages are unfounded, encouraging residents to use authorized OMCs.

(With inputs from agencies.)