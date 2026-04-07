India Expands Biological Resources Repositories

The Centre has announced the designation of two new institutions as repositories for biological resources, marking a significant step in strengthening documentation and preservation of biological materials in India.

Named as Referral Centre Bhavasagara at CMLRE in Kochi and MACS Collection in Pune, these facilities will house voucher specimens and contribute to research-based advancements.

With these additions, the total national repositories under Section 39 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, have risen to 20, ensuring transparent and accountable access to biological materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)