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India Expands Biological Resources Repositories

The Indian government has designated two new institutions as repositories for biological resources. This move, aimed at preserving biological materials and promoting research, increases the total number of national repositories to 20. The initiative supports transparency and enhanced documentation of new species discoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:31 IST
India Expands Biological Resources Repositories
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  • India

The Centre has announced the designation of two new institutions as repositories for biological resources, marking a significant step in strengthening documentation and preservation of biological materials in India.

Named as Referral Centre Bhavasagara at CMLRE in Kochi and MACS Collection in Pune, these facilities will house voucher specimens and contribute to research-based advancements.

With these additions, the total national repositories under Section 39 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, have risen to 20, ensuring transparent and accountable access to biological materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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