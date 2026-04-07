Delhi Moves Towards Property Freedom: Leasehold to Freehold Conversion Expected Soon

The conversion rates for registration charges in Delhi are expected to be finalized soon, paving the way for restarting the conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold, according to Union minister Manohar Lal.

This conversion process, put on hold since January due to the introduction of new circle rates by the Delhi government, will enable property owners to change their ownership status from rental to total ownership.

A proposal for the approval of conversion charges for DDA and L&DO properties is set to be submitted to the cabinet, aiming to bring uniformity among differing circle rates and streamline property ownership processes in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)