Left Menu

Delhi Moves Towards Property Freedom: Leasehold to Freehold Conversion Expected Soon

The Indian government is close to finalizing registration rates for converting leasehold properties to freehold in Delhi. This change, paused since January due to new circle rates by the Delhi government, aims to simplify ownership. A proposal for approval will soon be presented to the cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:36 IST
Delhi Moves Towards Property Freedom: Leasehold to Freehold Conversion Expected Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The conversion rates for registration charges in Delhi are expected to be finalized soon, paving the way for restarting the conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold, according to Union minister Manohar Lal.

This conversion process, put on hold since January due to the introduction of new circle rates by the Delhi government, will enable property owners to change their ownership status from rental to total ownership.

A proposal for the approval of conversion charges for DDA and L&DO properties is set to be submitted to the cabinet, aiming to bring uniformity among differing circle rates and streamline property ownership processes in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

 India
3
Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguration

Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026