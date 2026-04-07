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Controversial IT Amendment Sparks Dialogue Between Government and Stakeholders

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology met with intermediaries and civil society groups to address concerns about proposed amendments to IT rules. IT Secretary S Krishnan expressed openness to feedback, hinting at a possible extension of the feedback deadline. The amendments expand regulations to include user-generated news content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:33 IST
Controversial IT Amendment Sparks Dialogue Between Government and Stakeholders
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  • India

In response to widespread criticism, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has engaged in discussions with intermediaries and civil society groups to address concerns regarding draft IT rule amendments. IT Secretary S Krishnan has indicated the Ministry's willingness to extend deadlines and consider all feedback before finalizing changes.

The proposed amendments aim to broaden the scope of existing IT rules, encompassing user-generated news content. This has sparked backlash, prompting demands for more time and some calls for the draft to be withdrawn completely. The changes would bring content posted by influencers and creators under the same regulations as registered digital publishers.

The IT Ministry has initiated dialogue with industry figures, seeking to integrate their suggestions. Krishnan acknowledged requests for consolidation of guidelines and expressed an intention to facilitate this process. The deadline for stakeholder feedback was originally set for April 14, 2026, but an extension is under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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