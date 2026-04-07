Left Menu

Streamlining Environmental Assessments: PARIVESH Portal Revolutionizes Data Access

The Environment Ministry announces that project proponents can now access baseline environmental data through the PARIVESH portal. This data aids in conducting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies by providing a comprehensive overview of existing conditions. The portal aims to streamline the process, although use of the data remains optional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:55 IST
Streamlining Environmental Assessments: PARIVESH Portal Revolutionizes Data Access
  • Country:
  • India

The Environment Ministry announced on Monday a significant enhancement for project proponents: baseline environmental data is now accessible via the PARIVESH portal. This development is set to lay a firm foundation for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies.

The availability of this data aims to provide a thorough comprehension of existing environmental conditions within a project area prior to the onset of any activity, thereby helping to identify potential impacts from proposed projects. Traditionally, project proponents had to rely on offline avenues, aggregating data from multiple governmental agencies or performing primary data collection requiring substantial time and resources.

The Ministry emphasizes that using the portal's data is voluntary, allowing proponents to choose whether to utilize the streamlined process or continue independent data gathering. Since its launch on August 8, 2018, PARIVESH has served as a single-window hub for various environmental, forest, and wildlife clearances, with PARIVESH 2.0 later introduced to refine application tracking.

TRENDING

1
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

 India
3
Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguration

Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026