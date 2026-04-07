Streamlining Environmental Assessments: PARIVESH Portal Revolutionizes Data Access

The Environment Ministry announced on Monday a significant enhancement for project proponents: baseline environmental data is now accessible via the PARIVESH portal. This development is set to lay a firm foundation for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies.

The availability of this data aims to provide a thorough comprehension of existing environmental conditions within a project area prior to the onset of any activity, thereby helping to identify potential impacts from proposed projects. Traditionally, project proponents had to rely on offline avenues, aggregating data from multiple governmental agencies or performing primary data collection requiring substantial time and resources.

The Ministry emphasizes that using the portal's data is voluntary, allowing proponents to choose whether to utilize the streamlined process or continue independent data gathering. Since its launch on August 8, 2018, PARIVESH has served as a single-window hub for various environmental, forest, and wildlife clearances, with PARIVESH 2.0 later introduced to refine application tracking.