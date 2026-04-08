Delhi's Parking Overhaul: MCD's New Approach to Combat Dust Pollution

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is rolling out a comprehensive redevelopment of 130 surface parking lots across all 12 zones in an effort to mitigate dust pollution, officials have announced.

The MCD's engineering department will manage the redevelopment, primarily focusing on laying interlocking paver blocks to reduce dust dispersion. This is particularly crucial during dry months when air pollution peaks. Key sites, such as Ramlila Ground and Kirti Nagar Timber Market, have been selected for this initiative.

Aimed at improving user experience, the effort also includes steps to curb issues like unauthorized overcharging. Contractors are now required to follow stricter guidelines, with area inspectors ensuring compliance. MCD officials stress that violations, such as displaying unauthorized rates, will face stringent penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)