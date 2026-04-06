Textiles Ministry Shifts to New Office in Central Vista Redevelopment

The Textiles Ministry has officially moved into its new headquarters within the General Pool Office Accommodation (GPO 'A') at Netaji Nagar. This relocation is part of the broader Central Vista redevelopment plan, paving the way for the demolition of Udyog Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan.

The GPO 'A' Block 3 premise will temporarily house several government ministries. Reports suggest that the heavy industries ministry is also scheduled to move into this building shortly.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh stated that the new complex, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to enhance public service delivery, contributing to more effective, transparent, and accessible governance. Singh emphasized the importance of robust infrastructure and a committed work culture in providing exemplary services under the Ministry of Textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)