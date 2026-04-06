Textiles Ministry Shifts to New Office in Central Vista Redevelopment
The Textiles Ministry has relocated to the General Pool Office Accommodation in Netaji Nagar as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The move facilitates the demolition of older government buildings, with plans for other ministries to join soon. The new office boasts modern amenities for enhanced public service.
- Country:
- India
The Textiles Ministry has officially moved into its new headquarters within the General Pool Office Accommodation (GPO 'A') at Netaji Nagar. This relocation is part of the broader Central Vista redevelopment plan, paving the way for the demolition of Udyog Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan.
The GPO 'A' Block 3 premise will temporarily house several government ministries. Reports suggest that the heavy industries ministry is also scheduled to move into this building shortly.
Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh stated that the new complex, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to enhance public service delivery, contributing to more effective, transparent, and accessible governance. Singh emphasized the importance of robust infrastructure and a committed work culture in providing exemplary services under the Ministry of Textiles.
(With inputs from agencies.)