Tremors Shake Barwani: A Community's Moment of Fear

A mild earthquake hit Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Wednesday afternoon, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale. Residents experienced the tremors around 12:48 PM, sending many out of their homes in a frenzy.

The quake's epicenter was located 10 kilometers beneath the surface, said Senior Meteorological Department scientist Vedprakash Singh Chandel. The tremors reportedly lasted for about two minutes in some areas.

Officials, including Barwani's Additional District Magistrate Sohan Kanas, confirmed that no casualties or property damage were reported. Nonetheless, the sudden quake startled many residents, including Lokendra Singh Tomar of Mohipura village, who described the panic that ensued.

(With inputs from agencies.)