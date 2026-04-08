NHAI to Enrich Highways with Medicinal Trees: Arogya Van Initiative

State-owned NHAI announced an ambitious initiative to develop 'Arogya Van', a series of thematic medicinal tree plantations along national highways.

This effort aims to boost biodiversity by introducing medicinal trees that aid pollinators, birds, and microfauna and thereby enhance ecosystem resilience.

The initial phase involves planting around 67,462 medicinal trees on 62.8 hectares across specific land parcels in 11 Indian states, focusing on areas with high public visibility near highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)