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NHAI to Enrich Highways with Medicinal Trees: Arogya Van Initiative

NHAI has launched 'Arogya Van', a project to plant medicinal tree species along national highways, enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem resilience. In its first phase, around 67,462 medicinal trees will be planted across 62.8 hectares in several Indian states, focusing on areas near toll plazas and highways to increase public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:59 IST
NHAI to Enrich Highways with Medicinal Trees: Arogya Van Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHAI announced an ambitious initiative to develop 'Arogya Van', a series of thematic medicinal tree plantations along national highways.

This effort aims to boost biodiversity by introducing medicinal trees that aid pollinators, birds, and microfauna and thereby enhance ecosystem resilience.

The initial phase involves planting around 67,462 medicinal trees on 62.8 hectares across specific land parcels in 11 Indian states, focusing on areas with high public visibility near highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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