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Ramdas Athawale Predicts BJP's Surging Influence in Indian States

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed confidence in BJP and NDA's power shift in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. He criticized West Bengal's Trinamool Congress for failing in law and order. Athawale highlighted PM Modi's reservation for women in Lok Sabha, emphasizing women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:07 IST
Ramdas Athawale Predicts BJP's Surging Influence in Indian States
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and RPI (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale confidently projected a power shift in favor of the BJP and NDA in key Indian states, including West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Athawale criticized the West Bengal government's handling of law and order and alleged an increase in crimes against women, expressing citizen's disappointment with the current Trinamool Congress leadership.

Additionally, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to reserve 33% of Lok Sabha seats for women, describing it as a step towards social, economic, and political justice and enhancing women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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