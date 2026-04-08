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India's Strategic Boost to Infrastructure and Agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced pivotal advancements with the Union Cabinet's approval of Jaipur Metro Phase-2, two hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh, and increased subsidies for phosphate and potash fertilizers, marking significant contributions to urban mobility, sustainable energy, and agricultural support amidst global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:00 IST
India's Strategic Boost to Infrastructure and Agriculture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted a series of critical infrastructural projects approved by the Union Cabinet, underscoring their potential to enhance India's developmental landscape. Chief among these is the green light for Jaipur Metro's Phase-2 expansion, a 41-km corridor with 36 stations, promising significant urban mobility improvements and 'Ease of Living' enhancements.

In Arunachal Pradesh, two hydroelectric projects have been approved, aimed at boosting sustainable energy production. The Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project and Kamala Hydro Electric Project are set to advance the state's power infrastructure with investments totaling over Rs 40,000 crore, targeting clean energy integration and regional growth.

Further, Modi addressed a subsidy increase on phosphate and potash fertilizers earmarked for the Kharif season, reaffirming government support for India's farming community. This strategic move ensures continued accessibility of essential fertilizers and aims to mitigate global challenges impacting agriculture, with a Rs 41,534 crore subsidy outlined until September 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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