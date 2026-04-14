Left Menu

Tragedy in Shimla: Tourists' Car Plunges Into Gorge

In a tragic incident near Summer Hill, Shimla, a car accident claimed the lives of two tourists from Chandigarh. The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge after the driver lost control while reversing. Both occupants died instantly and have been identified as Bara Singh and Gurmeet Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:15 IST
Tragedy in Shimla: Tourists' Car Plunges Into Gorge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two tourists from Chandigarh lost their lives in a tragic accident when their car plunged into a deep gorge near Summer Hill, Shimla. The fatal incident occurred late Monday night near the MI Room area, according to police sources.

Investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to reverse, resulting in the car rolling down the gorge. Both occupants, identified as Bara Singh and Gurmeet Singh, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A police team managed to retrieve the bodies from the gorge and transported them to the Indira Gandhi Medical College for post-mortem examinations. Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the unfortunate episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
iD Fresh Food Targets Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with Expansion Plans

iD Fresh Food Targets Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with Expansion Plans

 Global
2
Kerala on Alert: Combatting Chikungunya Outbreak in Ernakulam

Kerala on Alert: Combatting Chikungunya Outbreak in Ernakulam

 India
3
Rising Mercury in Rajasthan: A Heatwave on the Horizon

Rising Mercury in Rajasthan: A Heatwave on the Horizon

 India
4
India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026