Tragedy in Shimla: Tourists' Car Plunges Into Gorge

Two tourists from Chandigarh lost their lives in a tragic accident when their car plunged into a deep gorge near Summer Hill, Shimla. The fatal incident occurred late Monday night near the MI Room area, according to police sources.

Investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to reverse, resulting in the car rolling down the gorge. Both occupants, identified as Bara Singh and Gurmeet Singh, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A police team managed to retrieve the bodies from the gorge and transported them to the Indira Gandhi Medical College for post-mortem examinations. Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the unfortunate episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)