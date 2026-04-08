Inferno in Mumbai: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire broke out in a 20-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon (East) area on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed, resulting in no reported injuries.

The flames were restricted to part of the eighth floor of Emerald No. 1, Royal Palms Estate. Firefighters successfully rescued five individuals, while more than 20 others were relocated to a safety refuge, officials added.

The incident, reported around 7:43 PM, saw a swift response involving four fire engines from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and additional emergency services. The fire, primarily affecting electrical wiring and furniture, was extinguished by 9:50 PM. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)