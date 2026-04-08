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Inferno in Mumbai: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire erupted in a residential building at Goregaon (East) in Mumbai, but no injuries were reported. Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, responded swiftly. Five people were rescued, and over 20 others were safely moved. The blaze was contained to the eighth floor, affecting wiring and furniture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:36 IST
Inferno in Mumbai: Quick Response Saves Lives
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  • India

A fire broke out in a 20-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon (East) area on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed, resulting in no reported injuries.

The flames were restricted to part of the eighth floor of Emerald No. 1, Royal Palms Estate. Firefighters successfully rescued five individuals, while more than 20 others were relocated to a safety refuge, officials added.

The incident, reported around 7:43 PM, saw a swift response involving four fire engines from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and additional emergency services. The fire, primarily affecting electrical wiring and furniture, was extinguished by 9:50 PM. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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