Left Menu

Pioneering Unmanned Rescue: India's Vision for Advanced CSAR Drones

The Indian government plans to design and develop an unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft for the IAF. This UAV will rescue aircrew without risking piloted aircraft, operate in challenging terrains, and carry logistic material. The project supports defense self-reliance and aims to enhance India's indigenous drone capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ewabeach | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is embarking on a groundbreaking project to design and develop an unmanned combat search and rescue (CSAR) aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Officials have indicated that this innovative UAV aims to efficiently rescue aircrew without the need for piloted aircraft, thus reducing potential risks to human life.

This project is part of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, already approved in principle. It plans to establish a versatile platform capable of ferrying logistics and operating in inhospitable terrains such as snow-bound heights and high-altitude regions. Designed to function independently of runways, the UAV will support search and rescue missions by utilizing advanced technology, including an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT).

The planned UAV is set to enhance India's self-reliance ('Atmanirbharta') in the defense sector by strengthening the IAF's combat readiness. Structured under the 'Make-I' category, the initiative encourages Indian vendors, including start-ups and MSMEs, to contribute to its development. The project, which will incorporate at least 50% indigenous components, promises to bolster the country's indigenous drone capabilities by integrating AI-driven autonomy and all-weather resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shift: Paraguay Appoints New Economy Minister

Leadership Shift: Paraguay Appoints New Economy Minister

 Global
2
Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

 India
3
Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transition

Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transiti...

 India
4
Defection Wave Bolsters Carney's Quest for Liberal Majority

Defection Wave Bolsters Carney's Quest for Liberal Majority

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026