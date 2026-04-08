Pioneering Unmanned Rescue: India's Vision for Advanced CSAR Drones

The Indian government is embarking on a groundbreaking project to design and develop an unmanned combat search and rescue (CSAR) aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Officials have indicated that this innovative UAV aims to efficiently rescue aircrew without the need for piloted aircraft, thus reducing potential risks to human life.

This project is part of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, already approved in principle. It plans to establish a versatile platform capable of ferrying logistics and operating in inhospitable terrains such as snow-bound heights and high-altitude regions. Designed to function independently of runways, the UAV will support search and rescue missions by utilizing advanced technology, including an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT).

The planned UAV is set to enhance India's self-reliance ('Atmanirbharta') in the defense sector by strengthening the IAF's combat readiness. Structured under the 'Make-I' category, the initiative encourages Indian vendors, including start-ups and MSMEs, to contribute to its development. The project, which will incorporate at least 50% indigenous components, promises to bolster the country's indigenous drone capabilities by integrating AI-driven autonomy and all-weather resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)