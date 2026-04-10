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Mystery of the Beached Bryde Whale: Conservation Efforts and Community Intrigue

A 32-foot-long endangered Bryde whale washed ashore at Madali beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district, causing a stir among locals and officials. The whale, weighing 10 tonnes, bore injury marks and may have died from ship collisions. Plans for preserving its skeletal remains include post-mortem investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST
Mystery of the Beached Bryde Whale: Conservation Efforts and Community Intrigue
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An enormous 32-foot Bryde whale, considered endangered, was discovered washed ashore on Madali beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district, reported forest officials.

The rare marine mammal, weighing approximately 10 tonnes, posed significant challenges to forest personnel as they worked to extract it, according to sources. Displaying injury marks, the species is red-listed by IUCN and is protected under India's Wildlife Act.

Curious villagers gathered to witness the event, while officials planned a thorough examination to uncover the cause of death. Efforts to preserve its skeletal structure are underway, with indications suggesting possible entanglement and collision factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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