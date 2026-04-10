Mystery of the Beached Bryde Whale: Conservation Efforts and Community Intrigue

An enormous 32-foot Bryde whale, considered endangered, was discovered washed ashore on Madali beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district, reported forest officials.

The rare marine mammal, weighing approximately 10 tonnes, posed significant challenges to forest personnel as they worked to extract it, according to sources. Displaying injury marks, the species is red-listed by IUCN and is protected under India's Wildlife Act.

Curious villagers gathered to witness the event, while officials planned a thorough examination to uncover the cause of death. Efforts to preserve its skeletal structure are underway, with indications suggesting possible entanglement and collision factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)