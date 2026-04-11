Artemis II: Ushering in a New Era of Space Exploration

The four astronauts of Artemis II returned from the first crewed lunar journey in half a century, preparing for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California. NASA's Orion spacecraft completed a crucial maneuver to ensure a safe descent and splashdown, with expectations of a successful return on Friday evening.

The mission showcased milestones, including the participation of the first Black astronaut, first woman, and first non-U.S. citizen on a lunar mission. The Artemis II flight, traveling deeper into space than previous human missions, serves as a stepping stone for future Mars exploration.

The spacecraft's heat shield underwent a critical test during re-entry, with temperatures soaring to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. As radio contact was momentarily lost, the descent trajectory was carefully managed, concluding with the parachute deployment to ensure a safe landing for the crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)