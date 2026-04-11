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Artemis II: Ushering in a New Era of Space Exploration

The Artemis II mission marks the first crewed lunar voyage in over fifty years, with a historic splashdown near Southern California. The mission includes astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, achieving several milestones while testing technologies crucial for future lunar and Mars exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 03:29 IST
Artemis II: Ushering in a New Era of Space Exploration

The four astronauts of Artemis II returned from the first crewed lunar journey in half a century, preparing for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California. NASA's Orion spacecraft completed a crucial maneuver to ensure a safe descent and splashdown, with expectations of a successful return on Friday evening.

The mission showcased milestones, including the participation of the first Black astronaut, first woman, and first non-U.S. citizen on a lunar mission. The Artemis II flight, traveling deeper into space than previous human missions, serves as a stepping stone for future Mars exploration.

The spacecraft's heat shield underwent a critical test during re-entry, with temperatures soaring to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. As radio contact was momentarily lost, the descent trajectory was carefully managed, concluding with the parachute deployment to ensure a safe landing for the crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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