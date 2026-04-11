Modi Vows Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal to Counter 'Appeasement Politics'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal, a move aimed at countering what he calls the politics of appeasement. Addressing a rally, Modi emphasized this in the BJP's election manifesto, targeting the TMC for demographical and political shifts in the state.
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Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, pledged on Saturday to ensure the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal, aiming to eradicate what he terms as 'appeasement politics'. Addressing a Jangipur rally in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, he underscored the BJP's commitment to preventing the Bengali community from becoming minorities in their own state.
Modi's remarks followed the state BJP's manifesto release by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who promised UCC implementation within six months of gaining power. The prime minister condemned the TMC, accusing it of forsaking its 'Maa-Mati-Manush' stance in favor of 'infiltrator' support. He described the election as pivotal to preserving West Bengal's cultural identity amid rapid demographic changes.
Criticizing corruption within the TMC, Modi declared the BJP would imprison those embezzling public funds post-election. He lamented the violence during Ram Navami in West Bengal, contrasting peaceful celebrations elsewhere, and accused the TMC of conspiracies involving AI-generated videos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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