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DMK Eyes Victory: Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape Heats Up

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva expresses strong confidence in the party's success in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, citing positive public support and the effectiveness of the Dravidian Model government. Despite opposition efforts, Siva anticipates DMK's triumph, contrasting DMK's vision with the NDA's national strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:02 IST
DMK Eyes Victory: Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape Heats Up
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In anticipation of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva exuded confidence in his party's prospects. Speaking with ANI, Siva emphasized the positive public reception and dedication fueling the DMK's campaign efforts, showcasing the Dravidian Model government's appeal among the populace.

Siva described the campaign as vibrant and widespread, with leaders and grassroots workers alike committing their efforts fully. "Our Chief Minister, along with the entire party, believes strongly in reclaiming power," Siva stated, acknowledging the persistence of opposition parties vying for influence in the state's political sphere.

Taking a critical stance on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Siva humorously referred to it as the "New Delhi Alliance" due to its perceived central authority. He confidently asserted the BJP's struggle to establish a foothold in Tamil Nadu, attributing it to the deeply entrenched Dravidian ideologies.

Siva also accused the central government of tactical interference by convening over 100 MPs for discussions on the Women's Reservation Bill at a strategically critical juncture. He argued this was an attempt to disrupt electioneering efforts, though he maintained that the DMK would continue to strive towards electoral success.

Scheduled for April 23, the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will see the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) challenge the NDA, spearheaded by AIADMK with BJP and PMK allies. The political landscape is further complicated by actor Vijay's electoral debut with TVK, potentially turning the elections into a three-cornered contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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