Cleric Arrest Sparks Communal Tension Row

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended Mufti Zakir, a cleric from Deoband, in connection with sharing inflammatory posts on social media. Allegedly maintaining contact with individuals in Pakistan, the cleric is accused of inciting opposition against significant national policies.

The arrest followed a raid at 'Mil Wala Phatak' in Deoband, conducted on the basis of intelligence inputs, and culminated in a formal complaint by ATS Deoband In-charge Inspector Sudhir Ujjwal. The investigation claims that Zakir disseminated provocative content against CAA, NRC, and related subjects.

Local police have intensified vigilance, as Mufti Zakir is also alleged to have drawn inspiration from jailed former JNU student Umar Khalid, expressing disdain for proponents of Hindu-Muslim unity. His alleged contact with Pakistani entities is under scrutiny as police sift through mobile phone records to assess the cleric's influence in promoting communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)