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Khan Market Set for a Modern Makeover: Infrastructure Upgrades Ahead

Delhi's iconic Khan Market is undergoing a transformation with infrastructure upgrades, including new walkways and improved utilities, to enhance visitor experience and reduce disruptions. The New Delhi Municipal Council is spearheading these developments to maintain the market's functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:57 IST
Khan Market Set for a Modern Makeover: Infrastructure Upgrades Ahead
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's iconic Khan Market is on the brink of a significant transformation, as authorities plan infrastructure upgrades aimed at enhancing pedestrian movement and minimizing disruptions. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced initiatives including the development of a 300-meter dedicated walkway along the market's circumference after success with a pilot project.

Granite cobblestones are being laid on the market's front side, expected to complete in the coming weeks, ensuring durability and ease of movement. The NDMC Vice Chairman, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, stated that these improvements will offer shoppers a superior experience and establish a new development model for the area.

Additionally, efforts are underway to upgrade the middle lane, aiming to reduce future utility service disruptions. Night-time cleaning initiatives are being implemented to maintain market cleanliness consistently. These measures collectively aim to bolster the functionality and upkeep of Khan Market, promising smoother experiences for both traders and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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