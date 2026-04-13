Haryana Accelerates Growth with PM Gati Shakti

In a stride towards rapid development, Haryana is making significant progress under the PM Gati Shakti framework, implementing 42 major projects with an additional 40 in the preparation stages.

During a comprehensive review meeting held on Monday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasized the necessity of adopting PM Gati Shakti as the principal planning strategy for all projects to enhance efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness.

Integrating over 2,400 data layers, the PM Gati Shakti platform enables data-driven decision-making, optimizes planning, and aims to establish Haryana as a leader in logistics and industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)