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India and Germany Forge Closer Ties Amid Global Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visits Berlin to engage in India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations, focusing on trade, security, technology, green energy, and international affairs. The visit aims to enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations and address escalating global tensions, particularly in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:23 IST
India and Germany Forge Closer Ties Amid Global Tensions
Vikram Misri
  • Country:
  • Germany

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Berlin, initiating critical talks with German officials addressing various sectors such as trade, investment, defence, and security.

The discussions, part of the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations, will explore technology, green energy, and mutual cooperation, reinforcing the countries' strategic partnership amidst global political shifts.

Misri's visit to Germany forms part of a larger European diplomatic mission aimed at strengthening India's international ties, aligned with recent geopolitical developments affecting the stability of West Asia's strategic waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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