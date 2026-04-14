India and Germany Forge Closer Ties Amid Global Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Berlin, initiating critical talks with German officials addressing various sectors such as trade, investment, defence, and security.

The discussions, part of the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations, will explore technology, green energy, and mutual cooperation, reinforcing the countries' strategic partnership amidst global political shifts.

Misri's visit to Germany forms part of a larger European diplomatic mission aimed at strengthening India's international ties, aligned with recent geopolitical developments affecting the stability of West Asia's strategic waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)