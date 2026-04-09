MCD's Bold Move for Sustainable Waste Management: New Biogas Plant at Ghazipur

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to advance the capital's waste management strategy with the approval of a 300 tonnes-per-day biogas plant at Ghazipur dairy farm. The proposal, which received administrative approval, is anticipated to be discussed in a House meeting later this month, according to officials.

Slated for consideration on April 24, the project is part of a comprehensive approach to manage the substantial waste generated by the city's dairy colonies. Besides Ghazipur, biogas facilities are planned for Bhalswa, Masoodpur, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Mangolpuri, and more. Each will help mitigate waste dumping, particularly the cow dung issue, in rivers.

The Delhi government and the MCD have been tasked with collaborating with the National Dairy Development Board to streamline waste management efforts. Financial incentives, such as paying farmers 65 paise per kilogram of cow dung, aim to discourage illegal disposal methods. Additional plans include wastewater treatment facilities and revamped drainage in dairy regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)