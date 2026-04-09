Left Menu

Haryana's Green Leap: Pioneering Sustainable Waste Management

Haryana advances in sustainable waste management, complying with the National Green Tribunal's directives. Progress includes improved infrastructure and environmental governance. Key initiatives include scientific waste processing, waste-to-energy plants, and legacy waste remediation. Efforts are ongoing to achieve full compliance, with strategic coordination being strengthened across departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:17 IST
Haryana's Green Leap: Pioneering Sustainable Waste Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is making notable strides in scientific and sustainable waste management. Under the leadership of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the state reviews its compliance with the National Green Tribunal's guidelines, exhibiting significant progress in infrastructure, environmental governance, and monitoring mechanisms.

The meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Rastogi highlighted continued monitoring, accurate reporting, and inter-departmental coordination to align with the NGT's directives. Scientific waste processing is operational in 53 Urban Local Bodies, effectively utilizing compost in agriculture and horticulture, and a waste-to-energy plant is active in Sonipat.

With near-total door-to-door waste collection achieved, Haryana focuses on boosting remaining processing capacity. District-level task forces enhance coordination, while nodal officers ensure supervision. Efforts are underway to fully integrate solid and liquid waste management by 2026, positioning Haryana as a model state in environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Threatens U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Tensions Surge as Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Threatens U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Global
2
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties

US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties

 United States
3
Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters Amid Global Tensions

Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters Amid Global Tensions

 Global
4
BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls

BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026