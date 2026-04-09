Haryana's Green Leap: Pioneering Sustainable Waste Management

Haryana is making notable strides in scientific and sustainable waste management. Under the leadership of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the state reviews its compliance with the National Green Tribunal's guidelines, exhibiting significant progress in infrastructure, environmental governance, and monitoring mechanisms.

The meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Rastogi highlighted continued monitoring, accurate reporting, and inter-departmental coordination to align with the NGT's directives. Scientific waste processing is operational in 53 Urban Local Bodies, effectively utilizing compost in agriculture and horticulture, and a waste-to-energy plant is active in Sonipat.

With near-total door-to-door waste collection achieved, Haryana focuses on boosting remaining processing capacity. District-level task forces enhance coordination, while nodal officers ensure supervision. Efforts are underway to fully integrate solid and liquid waste management by 2026, positioning Haryana as a model state in environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)