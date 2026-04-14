Haiti Culture Officials Ousted Over Citadelle Tragedy

Two state officials in Haiti were dismissed following a fatal incident at La Citadelle, a historic fortress, where a stampede claimed 25 lives. The Ministry of Culture and Communication accused the officials of serious negligence.

The stampede occurred during an event organized by a local DJ, which was heavily promoted through social media and neighborhood loudspeakers. The Ministry attributed the tragedy to administrative failings.

Following the incident, 30 of the hospitalized were released, and authorities have arrested nine suspects, including five police officers, related to the tragedy. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)