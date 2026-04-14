Nigeria's Clampdown on Wildlife Trafficking: Awaiting the Green Light

Nigeria's customs have intercepted two hyenas, a porcupine, and 24 protected birds, marking the sixth significant wildlife seizure since a new protection law was passed last October. However, this law has yet to take effect due to delays in receiving presidential assent.

The bill aims to revamp Nigeria's wildlife protection framework by increasing penalties and aligning domestic laws with international standards. Terseer Ugbor, a lawmaker, noted that revisions addressing omitted endangered species have been completed, and the bill is ready for signing.

Conservation groups, including Wild Africa, stress the importance of swiftly signing the law to empower authorities to combat wildlife trafficking effectively. As the bill awaits approval, seizures continue, emphasizing the need for enhanced legal frameworks to support enforcement, as noted by customs spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada.

(With inputs from agencies.)