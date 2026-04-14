Delhi Faces Water Supply Interruptions Due to Repair Work
Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Delhi, including Hindurao Hospital and Paharganj, on April 15-16. This is due to urgent maintenance at Chandrawal Water Works-2. Despite recent challenges, Delhi Jal Board assures this is a planned shutdown to prevent summer issues.
- Country:
- India
Delhi residents are advised to brace for water supply disruptions as the Delhi Jal Board undertakes urgent repairs across the capital. Areas like Hindurao Hospital, Naya Bazaar, and Kashmere Gate will face low or no water supply on April 15-16 due to maintenance.
The Chandrawal Water Works-2 is scheduled to be shut down from 10 am for six hours on April 15. This marks a planned effort by officials to avert larger problems as summer peaks.
Despite the temporary inconvenience, officials emphasize the shutdown is precautionary. A damaged 600-mm pipeline was identified last month, and the maintenance aims to address equipment issues efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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