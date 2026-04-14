Tragic Mudslide at Brick Kiln Claims Young Lives

A tragic accident unfolded on Tuesday at a brick kiln near Sangmor village, resulting in the deaths of two children and critical injuries to three others, local police reported. The victims, Javed, aged 8, and Amiya, aged 11, succumbed after a mud mound collapsed on them while they were playing.

Three other children, also caught in the incident, are in critical condition and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Saharanpur. The accident occurred as the children played near a pit created by mud excavation work. Despite immediate rescue efforts by fellow workers, two children were declared dead upon arrival at a local health centre.

Chilkana Station House Officer Simran Singh stated that the trapped children were rescued with significant effort by workers nearby. The brick kiln, staffed primarily by labourers from the Shamli district, has seen no legal action pursued as families reached an agreement with the kiln owner. The deceased were laid to rest in Sangmor village.

(With inputs from agencies.)