WMO Marks 110 Years of Izaña Observatory, a Global Pillar of Climate Science and Atmospheric Monitoring

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Izaña Observatory in Tenerife, one of the world’s oldest and most scientifically significant atmospheric monitoring stations, underscoring its critical role in tracking climate change and safeguarding global environmental health.

The milestone was celebrated during the Global Atmosphere Watch (GAW) Symposium in Geneva, where leading scientists and policymakers highlighted the observatory’s century-long contribution to understanding the Earth’s atmosphere.

A Century of Science at the Frontlines of Climate Monitoring

Perched 2,300 metres above sea level on the island of Tenerife and managed by Spain’s national meteorological agency AEMET, the Izaña Observatory occupies a uniquely strategic position. Its high-altitude, subtropical location places it above much of the lower-atmosphere pollution, allowing it to capture some of the clearest and most reliable measurements of atmospheric composition anywhere in the world.

Since its inauguration in 1916, the station has delivered uninterrupted meteorological and climatological observations—making it one of the longest-running climate monitoring sites globally.

“The longer the record, the greater its value,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “Long-term observations like those from Izaña are essential to detect trends, understand variability, and predict future climate change.”

A Backbone of Global Climate Intelligence

As part of WMO’s Global Atmosphere Watch network since 1989, Izaña plays a vital role in monitoring greenhouse gases, ozone, aerosols, and ultraviolet radiation—key indicators of both climate change and air quality.

GAW stations like Izaña are central to global efforts to track the drivers of climate change, including carbon dioxide and methane concentrations, while also monitoring harmful pollutants that affect ecosystems and human health.

“Izaña’s observations are not only long-term—they are trusted,” Saulo emphasized. “With each additional year of data, the scientific value grows, transforming records into one of the most reliable foundations for understanding long-term climate evolution.”

Precision Data in a Changing Climate

The observatory’s ability to detect large-scale atmospheric changes—unaffected by local pollution—makes it a critical reference point for scientists worldwide. Its data feeds into global climate models, international environmental agreements, and early warning systems.

Experts say such high-quality, continuous datasets are indispensable for:

Tracking global warming trends and greenhouse gas concentrations

Monitoring ozone layer recovery and ultraviolet radiation levels

Understanding aerosol impacts on climate and air quality

Supporting climate policy and mitigation strategies

Recognised Global Heritage in Climate Observation

Izaña is also part of WMO’s prestigious Centennial Observing Stations programme, which recognises sites that have provided over 100 years of high-quality climate data. These stations are considered essential for preserving long-term environmental records and maintaining global observational standards.

Carlos Torres, Director of the Izaña Atmospheric Research Center, highlighted the observatory’s enduring legacy.

“Since 1916, Izaña has maintained uninterrupted observations,” he said. “Through decades of scientific dedication and international collaboration, it has become a cornerstone of global atmospheric monitoring.”

Honouring Scientific Leadership and Legacy

The anniversary ceremony also paid tribute to Emilio Cuevas-Agulló, former director of the Izaña Observatory and a globally respected atmospheric scientist, who passed away earlier this year. His contributions were instrumental in advancing atmospheric research and strengthening international cooperation within the GAW network.

A Strategic Asset for the Future

As climate change accelerates and environmental risks intensify, the importance of long-term observation systems like Izaña continues to grow. Scientists stress that sustained investment in such infrastructure is essential for informed decision-making and global climate resilience.

The observatory’s data not only helps scientists understand past and present atmospheric conditions but also plays a critical role in forecasting future changes—informing policies that impact billions of people worldwide.

From Data to Action

The celebration of Izaña’s 110-year legacy comes at a time when the need for reliable, science-based climate information has never been greater. With greenhouse gas levels rising and extreme weather events becoming more frequent, institutions like WMO are increasingly relying on trusted data sources to guide global action.

Izaña stands as a powerful reminder that long-term scientific commitment is key to addressing the defining challenge of our time.