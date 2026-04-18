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Crackdown in Amravati: NCW Urges Justice for Victims of Obscene Content Scandal

The NCW is concerned over the distribution of obscene content in Amravati, Maharashtra, and has instructed authorities to remove such materials online. Eight arrests have been made, with further investigations underway to trace and eradicate all offending content and examine a possible financial angle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:37 IST
Crackdown in Amravati: NCW Urges Justice for Victims of Obscene Content Scandal
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) is alarmed over the distribution of obscene videos featuring young girls in Maharashtra's Amravati district. A high-level meeting chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on April 17 assessed the investigation's progress.

Authorities have arrested eight individuals in connection to the case, which surfaced after the videos appeared online on April 11. The incident has highlighted severe concerns about technology misuse and the victims' safety and dignity.

Rahatkar questioned the legal measures applied and urged intensified efforts to track all linked material. The commission also emphasized building trust with victims and ensuring their protection and anonymity, while reporting progress every five days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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