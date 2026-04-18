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Australia and Japan Seal Historic Warship Deal

Australia and Japan have entered a significant defense partnership with a deal for Mogami-class frigates worth AUD 10 billion. The first ships will be built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan, with additional vessels constructed in Australia. This agreement enhances Australia's naval capabilities and strengthens its defense industry ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:37 IST
Australia and Japan Seal Historic Warship Deal
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  • Country:
  • Australia

In a landmark defense collaboration, Australia and Japan signed contracts on Saturday for the delivery of Mogami-class frigates, valued at AUD 10 billion (USD 6.5 billion). These Japanese-designed warships will notably enhance Australia's naval strength, with the first batches set to be constructed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan.

The contract signifies a pivotal boost to Japan's growing defense industry, especially following its unsuccessful bid for Australia's submarine contract in 2016. Australia's Australian dollar plans to build additional frigates domestically highlights a strengthened bilateral partnership and emphasizes Japan's role as a crucial defense ally.

The Mogami-class frigates are equipped to handle modern threats with advanced missile systems and a smaller crew requirement, which aligns with Australia's strategy to revamp its naval fleet previously reliant on ANZAC-class ships. The initiative also marks an expansion of Japan's defense export capabilities, strengthening both countries' military and industrial ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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