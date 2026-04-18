Australia and Japan Seal Historic Warship Deal

In a landmark defense collaboration, Australia and Japan signed contracts on Saturday for the delivery of Mogami-class frigates, valued at AUD 10 billion (USD 6.5 billion). These Japanese-designed warships will notably enhance Australia's naval strength, with the first batches set to be constructed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan.

The contract signifies a pivotal boost to Japan's growing defense industry, especially following its unsuccessful bid for Australia's submarine contract in 2016. Australia's Australian dollar plans to build additional frigates domestically highlights a strengthened bilateral partnership and emphasizes Japan's role as a crucial defense ally.

The Mogami-class frigates are equipped to handle modern threats with advanced missile systems and a smaller crew requirement, which aligns with Australia's strategy to revamp its naval fleet previously reliant on ANZAC-class ships. The initiative also marks an expansion of Japan's defense export capabilities, strengthening both countries' military and industrial ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)