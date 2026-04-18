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Controversy Unfolds: FIR Ordered Against Rahul Gandhi in Citizenship Case

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed surprise over the Allahabad High Court's order to file an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concerning a dual citizenship allegation. Gehlot called the decision unwarranted, stating previous similar petitions had been dismissed by courts, making this inquiry perplexing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:47 IST
Controversy Unfolds: FIR Ordered Against Rahul Gandhi in Citizenship Case
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The decision by the Allahabad High Court to file an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for alleged dual citizenship has sparked controversy, with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressing disbelief. Gehlot criticized the move as unwarranted, highlighting that past petitions with similar allegations had been previously dismissed by both the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court.

The contentious petition, filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, claims that Gandhi registered as a UK citizen and founded a company named M/S Backops Ltd in 2003. Despite earlier dismissals by a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli and the MP/MLA court in Lucknow, the high court's recent directive demands further investigation.

Gehlot lamented the pursuit against Gandhi, noting the sacrifices of his family members in India's history and Gandhi's efforts to promote national unity. He termed these legal maneuvers as an unfortunate attempt to misplace focus and burden the executive judicially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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