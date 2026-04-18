Streamlined Portal Set to Regularize Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is preparing its SWAGAM portal for public use in its effort to regularize 1,511 unauthorized colonies. As part of this initiative, more than half of the necessary drone surveys have been conducted, laying the groundwork for mapping structures and road networks.

The surveys will provide crucial data to the portal, streamlining the process for residents to regularize their properties. The portal has been simplified to make it user-friendly, removing technical jargon to aid applicants in navigating the system easily, according to a senior official.

In the regularization process, any construction exceeding the permissible floor area ratio will incur penalties. The process will involve a variety of fees, including application and scrutiny fees. Once regularized, improvements in infrastructure and basic amenities will follow.