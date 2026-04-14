Sacred Pilgrimage Resumes: Machail Mata Yatra Welcomes Devotees Amidst Stricter Safety Measures

The Machail Mata Yatra began anew as hundreds of devotees traveled to the revered shrine situated 9,705 feet high in Jammu and Kashmir's scenic Paddar valley. The pilgrimage marks the shrine's reopening post-winter, with authorities implementing mandatory pre-registration for visitors.

Last year's tragic cloudburst in Chisoti village resulted in 63 fatalities and significant infrastructure damage, prompting a rigorous review and enhancement of safety protocols this year. Attending the event, officials, including Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, emphasized ensuring seamless organization and safety.

Efforts include comprehensive security, sanitation, and plastic waste management strategies. Authorities have also arranged accommodations and transportation, including potential helicopter services, to address adverse weather conditions and emergencies along the Yatra route. Movement near Chisoti's cloudburst site remains restricted as reconstruction efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)