Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Top US Scientists

The unexplained deaths and disappearances of ten prominent US scientists and researchers have sparked significant concern, prompting an investigation by the administration. The individuals had access to sensitive information related to aerospace and defense, raising suspicions of possible foreign interference from adversarial states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST
Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Top US Scientists
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  • United States

The mysterious deaths and disappearances of at least ten leading scientists and researchers in the United States have triggered widespread alarm, leading the administration to initiate a thorough investigation. The scientists, with access to classified information concerning aerospace, defense, and UFOs, disappeared or died under unclear circumstances.

This week, President Donald Trump received a briefing on these unsettling incidents, expressing the gravity of the situation. The White House pledged to collaborate with all necessary agencies, including the FBI, to delve into the matter and discover any potential connections between the cases.

Meanwhile, Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison has raised concerns about the coincidences, suspecting possible involvement of foreign entities like China, Russia, or Iran. The administration has assured that no stone will be left unturned, with further details expected in the coming days.

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