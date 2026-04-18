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Odisha Sizzles: Sustained Heatwave Triggers School Closures

Odisha continues to battle extreme heat with temperatures soaring past 40°C across 15 locations. Several districts have commenced closures of schools, anganwadi centres, and technical institutes due to the persistently high temperatures. The Odisha government plans to establish heatwave shelters as the situation demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:25 IST
Odisha Sizzles: Sustained Heatwave Triggers School Closures
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Odisha finds itself under the grip of an intense heatwave, as temperatures exceed 40°C in 15 locations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports.

City of Titlagarh registered the highest temperature at 42.7°C, closely followed by Jharsuguda at 42.6°C. In response to the extreme conditions, district administrations have announced school and anganwadi centre closures in affected areas.

The government is also considering establishing heatwave shelters. Meanwhile, thunderstorms with high winds are forecasted for specific districts, raising new concerns for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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