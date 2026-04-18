Odisha Sizzles: Sustained Heatwave Triggers School Closures

Odisha finds itself under the grip of an intense heatwave, as temperatures exceed 40°C in 15 locations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports.

City of Titlagarh registered the highest temperature at 42.7°C, closely followed by Jharsuguda at 42.6°C. In response to the extreme conditions, district administrations have announced school and anganwadi centre closures in affected areas.

The government is also considering establishing heatwave shelters. Meanwhile, thunderstorms with high winds are forecasted for specific districts, raising new concerns for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)