Sizzling Temperatures Surge in Haryana and Punjab
Haryana and Punjab experienced unusually high temperatures, with Rohtak being the hottest at 42.3°C, exceeding normal levels. Other cities like Hisar, Karnal, and Sirsa also faced heatwaves. In Punjab, Bathinda topped with 41.3°C, while Chandigarh recorded 39.3°C, four degrees above normal, reflecting significant heat stress in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana faced sweltering heat on Sunday, as Rohtak recorded temperatures soaring to 42.3 degrees Celsius, significantly above normal.
Other cities such as Hisar and Karnal also reported higher than average temperatures, indicating a heatwave across the region.
Neighbouring Punjab experienced similar conditions, with Bathinda reaching 41.3 degrees Celsius, marking a hot day for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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