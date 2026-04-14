Haryana's Healthcare Revolution: Free Dialysis and Transplants at PGIMS Rohtak

PGIMS Rohtak has emerged as a beacon of hope for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease in Haryana, delivering approximately 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions during 2025-26. This remarkable feat is part of a state initiative to enhance healthcare services, according to a senior official.

The Department of Nephrology at PGIMS Rohtak has achieved a 100% success rate in 34 renal transplants between February 2023 and April 2026, as stated by Sumita Misra, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana. The program, which began in 2023, has shown consistent growth and improved public trust and awareness.

Haryana's government has adopted renal transplantation as a flagship healthcare initiative, providing free dialysis, essential medicines, and diagnostic support. This effort significantly improves access to advanced medical care, with private hospitals charging at least Rs 5 lakh for similar procedures, Misra noted.