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Haryana's Healthcare Revolution: Free Dialysis and Transplants at PGIMS Rohtak

Haryana's PGIMS Rohtak has conducted around 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions and achieved a 100% success rate in 34 renal transplants from 2023 to 2026. The state healthcare initiative provides essential medicines and diagnostics, improving public trust and access to advanced medical care for chronic kidney disease patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:43 IST
Haryana's Healthcare Revolution: Free Dialysis and Transplants at PGIMS Rohtak
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PGIMS Rohtak has emerged as a beacon of hope for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease in Haryana, delivering approximately 1.89 lakh free dialysis sessions during 2025-26. This remarkable feat is part of a state initiative to enhance healthcare services, according to a senior official.

The Department of Nephrology at PGIMS Rohtak has achieved a 100% success rate in 34 renal transplants between February 2023 and April 2026, as stated by Sumita Misra, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana. The program, which began in 2023, has shown consistent growth and improved public trust and awareness.

Haryana's government has adopted renal transplantation as a flagship healthcare initiative, providing free dialysis, essential medicines, and diagnostic support. This effort significantly improves access to advanced medical care, with private hospitals charging at least Rs 5 lakh for similar procedures, Misra noted.

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