Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion in Nagpur: One Dead, Seven Injured

A devastating incident unfolded in Nagpur as a cooking gas cylinder exploded, leading to one man's death and injuring seven others, authorities reported.

The explosion, which took place in the early hours at Bhaji Mandi, sparked a fire that rapidly spread, trapping Atul alias Bunty Dashrath Pantawane in his bedroom, where he succumbed to suffocation. His family managed to escape unharmed.

Despite the efforts of local firefighters who swiftly contained the blaze, the incident resulted in a property loss of approximately Rs 5 lakh. An investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)