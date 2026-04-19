Dinesh Trivedi Poised to Foster India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Renewal
Veteran politician Dinesh Trivedi is set to become India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, as diplomatic efforts are underway to mend relations with Bangladesh following a change in its government. Trivedi's extensive political experience is seen as an asset in this potential new role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic diplomatic move, seasoned politician Dinesh Trivedi is poised to be appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, as per sources.
This decision comes amid efforts to reset bilateral relations after the newly formed Bangladesh Nationalist Party government took office in February.
Trivedi, who brings years of political experience, is anticipated to enhance cooperation between the countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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